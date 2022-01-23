Don Evanson: It's time to caucus

On Feb. 1, the first Tuesday this year, the political parties of Minnesota hold their local caucuses.

The caucus is the beginning of a two-year cycle, regardless of choice of party, for those that want to participate in the partisan selection of candidates of all levels -- municipal, county, Legislature, Congress and the presidency -- for the campaigns of the two-year cycle.

At the local caucus on Feb. 1, you will become a delegate or alternate to your local partisan convention, if you like and your fellow caucus attendees choose you, and then from the local Convention you can become a delegate or alternate to the Congressional District and/or State Convention, if you are chosen by the local Convention Delegates.

The Caucus is also the beginning of the Resolutions process, whereby you can submit suggestions as to what you would like to see processed into law. Your suggestion will likely be discussed, and by agreement, passed forward up the conventions "ladder," for possibly inclusion in the Platform of your Party.

Regardless of your Party, you can find the location of your February 1 Caucus here, by providing your address and choosing your Party: https://caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us/

It is time for us to all get involved, to be helping to improve our parties and our selection of candidates.

Let's caucus!

Don Evanson

Minnesota City

