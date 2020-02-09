Beware of fake census forms.
Jim and I just received a lengthy form in the mail appearing like a census form, and it was actually from the Republican Party.
Census scammers are contacting people by phone, mail, e-mail and even home visits.
Be cautious about any census takers who are not legitimate. Along with fraudulent phone calls, e-mails and regular mail that seem to be rampant out there, we don't need to fall prey to scam census letters.
The information of the census is vital for fair and essential distribution of state and federal funds. Let's participate correctly.
Dixie Sokolik, Winona
