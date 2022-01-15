Dixie Sokolik: Concerns over vaccines? Do research, get answers

Concerns over vaccines? Do research, get answers

Most of us were thankful when vaccines became available and got them as soon as possible. If everyone had jumped onto the prevention bandwagon, hospitals wouldn’t be in crisis mode for lack of room for patients; healthcare workers wouldn’t be suffering from the worst burnout ever—some even leaving their profession, and children too young for the vaccine wouldn’t be at risk of the potentially fatal illness.

Granted, there are some, for physical reasons, who cannot get vaccinated—all the more reason for the rest of us to do all we can to protect them—getting the vaccine, wearing masks and practicing meticulous hygiene.

A religious exemption is a puzzle to me. All major religions and great spiritual leaders have emphasized caring for others, loving one another and doing all the good we can.

Thus, vaccinating against diseases that harm entire populations throughout the world seems to be right up there in terms of good spiritual practices.

If you are one of the wise persons who has been vaccinated and are doing all you can to prevent the spread of Covid, bless you. If you are still hesitating because of fear that the vaccine will harm you, speak with a highly respected health care professional. If you are declining due to your religious beliefs, ask yourself if these beliefs are founded in science and reality.

I have never had a conflict between my faith and science. My spiritual belief is that we have a duty to care for others in all ways, and this includes educating ourselves with scientific facts and research. That’s why God gave us a brain. Let’s use it to the best of our abilities.

Dixie Sokolik

Winona

Elected officials should listen to doctors and nurses

Eleven people have died from Covid in Winona County since the city council and county board decided against a mask mandate.

In the U.S. now, more more than two or three times as as many people are dying from Covid every week as died in the 9-11 attacks.

If 11 people in the county had died last fall from terrorists attacks, traffic accidents or house fires, our local elected officials and residents would be frantic, but many of us have grown accustomed to the deaths and overcrowded hospitals. Some of our elected officials are sitting through long meetings indoors without bothering to wear a mask. They are showing their disrespect for their fellow officials and the public employees who are also at the meetings.

They should all be showing some interest in this problem. The very least they could do would be to invite a medical professional from the community — perhaps the county nurse, or a nurse or doctor from one of the clinics — to provide a brief update at every meeting while this pandemic is raging.

Perhaps they would be uncomfortable learning about the damage the pandemic is causing and the burden it is putting on medical professionals, teachers, families and others in our community.

New Covid infections here are likely to explode in the next couple of weeks. I hope that all of our public officials will do their jobs and see that the community minimizes the suffering and damage. They could begin this by listening to some of the doctors and nurses on the front lines fighting the pandemic.

Reggie McLeod

Winona

