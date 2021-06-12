Dick Smith: Watch, stop for turtles crossing road

It's that time of the year again folks. Time for my annual "Turtle Crossing Alert."

The little guys are on the move and for the first time in many years their numbers are actually up. This Spring, the river is thankfully behaving itself and is not presenting massive, seemingly endless flood waters for them to deal with.during their egg depositing process.

As you probably know, turtles do not move very fast and require a long time to cross a roadway to reach their chosen destination. Please give them plenty of time, or better yet, stop and give them a helping hand.

Be extra careful on the Prairie Island Road this year as the beautifully renovated campground is fully operational and drawing a lot of visitors. Please drive carefully and give these harmless (except for the big Snappers) and adorable creatures a safe migration.

Many thanks to all.

Dick Smith

Goodview

