Dick Smith: Watch out for crossing turtles

Attention, motorists. It's turtle crossing time again.
Those little creatures are on the move and they don't really have much regard for motor vehicles and they travel very, very slowly.
There is no excuse to run one over as they do not dart out in front of you like most furry creatures do.
It is up to us as conscientious drivers to help our little friends. In fact, it would be nice if you could pull over, put your flashers on and get out and give them a helping hand to the other side of the road.
Be wary of oncoming traffic and be extra careful with the big snappers and rubber backs, they are not always cooperative.
Be sure you steer your new friend in the same direction he was headed when you give him a helping hand - he knows where he wants to go.
Turtles have had a tough time with their reproduction in the last few years because of the crazy erratic spring flooding. They need all the help they can get to bring their numbers up again.
Please do your part to help them with their annual journey. You will feel a lot better about yourself for performing this simple good deed. A special thank you to Patrick Menton, Winona assistant recreation director, for the installation of the turtle crossing signs on the Prairie Island road.
So drivers, please keep your eyes open for the extra activity happening right now. Thank you for your help, and be careful out there.
Dick Smith, Goodview
