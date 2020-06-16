Dick Smith: Watch out for crossing turtles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Attention, motorists. It's turtle crossing time again.

Those little creatures are on the move and they don't really have much regard for motor vehicles and they travel very, very slowly.

There is no excuse to run one over as they do not dart out in front of you like most furry creatures do.

It is up to us as conscientious drivers to help our little friends. In fact, it would be nice if you could pull over, put your flashers on and get out and give them a helping hand to the other side of the road.

Be wary of oncoming traffic and be extra careful with the big snappers and rubber backs, they are not always cooperative.

Be sure you steer your new friend in the same direction he was headed when you give him a helping hand - he knows where he wants to go.

Turtles have had a tough time with their reproduction in the last few years because of the crazy erratic spring flooding. They need all the help they can get to bring their numbers up again.