Dick Smith: Thumbs down to council members for voting down mask mandate
Dick Smith: Thumbs down to council members for voting down mask mandate

My compliments to Mayor Sherman for his gutsy mask mandate attempt. Nice try!

And a big thumbs down to the seemingly uncaring council people who overruled him and decided that they would rather see Winona's citizens wearing another type of face wear - a ventilator! Thanks a lot!

Dick Smith

Goodview 

