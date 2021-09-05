Dick Smith: Thumbs down to council members for voting down mask mandate
Related to this story
Most Popular
What a disappointing vote by the Council, which denies us a greater protection against the Delta variant.
The County of Winona has a Board of Commissioners with three members representing about 27 square miles of the City of Winona and Goodview, an…
Thank you, Mayor Sherman, and Councilwomen Eyden and Moeller, for putting people before profits and data before dollars when voting to support…
A letter in the Winona Daily News on Saturday, August 28, has the author citing the April 21, 2020, issue of the Journal of American Medical A…
OK, I know what you’re thinking. What are CBAMs?
Healthcare educator Lisa Schnepper clearly defined the real question in the Daley Farm expansion recently: Why should one generator of toxic p…
In the Book of Exodus, God curses Egypt with 10 deadly plagues. The Pharaoh refused to listen to the demands of Moses, leading to greater affl…
For all you people who just can’t seem to understand why we don’t want to wear face masks, please reference the Journal of American Medical As…
Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn claims in a recent communication to constituents that “many” southeastern Minnesota school districts are t…
Recently, this paper featured an article on yet another project from state Sen. Jeremy Miller.