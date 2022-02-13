Dick Smith: Lincoln must be spinning in grave over current GOP

Abraham Lincoln must be spinning in his grave right now. The Republican Party has come full circle with its current effort to hand control of the party to Donald Trump.

The Republican National Committee has officially declared that the Jan. 6 assault on the nation's Capitol was "legitimate political discourse" by ordinary citizens. WOW! I must have been watching a different channel because I saw, live, a really terrifying attempt to take over the Capitol. This was a well organized coup! These were not "ordinary citizens," but a frenzied mob of thugs rallied by Trump in a last ditch effort to overturn what he called "rigged" election results.

They were out to kill Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi and any other members of Congress that they could get their hands on. This is NOT legitimate discourse! These "ordinary citizens" left five people dead, 140 officers injured and $30 million in damages.

The RNC also voted to censure two of their own members of Congress, primarily because these people actually have a functioning brain and a conscience.

Lincoln was part of a Republican Party that brought a divided nation together, and now the existing Republican Party is seemingly on a course to totally divide it again. The party has chosen to make a man, charged twice with impeachment, their leader. It's really scary to think where that will take us. We do not need another civil war.

The GOP could become a good party again, but not with this man. He is capable of destroying everything America proudly stands for. Let's get this country on center again with the truth, and no more "legitimate political discourse." Maybe then Lincoln will stop spinning.

Dick Smith

Goodview

