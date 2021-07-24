Dick Smith: Drive carefully and don't hit Canadian honkers

The road leading to the lake is frequented by several flocks of Canadian honkers. They are relatively tame and cross the road to get from one lake to the other. They are wary of traffic but take their time, counting on drivers to give them the right of way. Most people stop and enjoy the sight of these magnificent birds at close range. Apparently not so today. I saw two dead birds on the shoulder of road that were obviously hit on purpose! What kind of person would do such a horrendous thing? Does someone need feed their ego by taking an innocent creatures life?