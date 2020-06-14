Dick Smith: COVID-19 is not going away soon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The letter to the editor from Jerry Raddatz (Wednesday's Winona Daily News) criticizing Gov. Tim Walz for imposing a number of sanctions on Minnesota concerning the coronavirus seems to be looking at the whole situation in a rose-colored crystal ball.

He speaks as though the epidemic is practically over. That is wishful thinking. We are only about halfway through the revolving door on this thing. As of this writing, 13 states that had heavy sanctions, have reported an alarming increase in virus cases since reopening the economy.

They are now paying for having a few weeks of the good-old days and exposing themselves to the bug that has been lurking in the background, just waiting for the chance to start a second, and probably an even more severe, round of attacks.

Your comparison of the H3N2 virus in 1969 is not apples for apples. That virus was "a walk in the park" compared to this thing. I sincerely hope the writer is right with his theory, but I think we are all going to have "to bite the bullet" and listen to the medical experts like Dr Anthony Fauci, instead of the greedy armchair political experts like President Donald Trump.

The economy will eventually come back, but the lives lost by doing something stupid like living for the moment are gone forever.

Dick Smith, Goodview

