I've offered Winona and our environment an opportunity. Your tree crew can stack all of your trees and brush at The Winona Farm, for no cost for two years, rather than burning this natural resource on Prairie Island.
For 25 years, our DNR Forestry Department, which was entrusted to protect and make the best use of this natural resource, has set such a low bar, "recycling by fire" only $5 for a yearly permit plus the cost of matches, that there have been no grants offered, research done or municipalities caring enough to question this total waste of this natural resource.
As with most bureaucracies, when questioned they resist, so your city is stalling. I've evidently ruffled some city feathers over the last 45 years and it has been suggested it might help if I apologize.
Nineteen years ago, I asked your street department if I could have a couple loads of street leaves and they said, "When do you want them?" and 400 yellow truckloads have come each year since, because wet leaves don't burn and your city compost site has refused to accept them.
Though your City has paid $1,200,000, for 25 eight month years, open limited hours, making it well worth having someone collecting hundreds of thousands in cash, for every twig and leaf you have dumped there, while supplying their private business with a year around acreage and heated building on City land out of which to shelter and operate their private tree service--ah but it gets cozier--just stall that old goat at The Farm.
Your City truck drivers with foreman Mike Biggerstaff, that have dumped 7600 loads of street leaves at The Farm, have always been supportive and friendly, yet I have never met or even seen those in City Hall that I have evidently offended; however, if they would find the courage and vision to send your waste wood to the farm as your street dept. has sent your street leaves, I would fully support that a permanent sign be placed at Winona's Farm entrance, as at Winona's Dog Park, listing those Winona Officials, that Saved this farm for Winonans and our environment, instead of it becoming some rich person's locked gate, show off estate.
Dick Gallien, Winona
