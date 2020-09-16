 Skip to main content
Dick Gallien: Searching for a deeper connection
Dick Gallien: Searching for a deeper connection

Confined Animal Feeding Operations are unhealthy places for livestock.

Confined Animal Distracting Operations, are unhealthy places for students.

If, when momentarily free of schoolings distractions, a young person "bumps into" a worthy passion, through which they find inner satisfaction vs. the system's external motivational threats and bribes and through the net finds others pursuing a similar passion, might this opportunity of sharing common concerns and interests, provide them a deeper connection and appreciation of life, than whether their team wins the super something?

Dick Gallien, Winona  

