Dick Gallien; Clock ticking on Winona Farm

The Winona Farm is a once in forever opportunity for Winonans and the environment.

One could look at 1,000 towns and cities and not find another 500-acre rural basin, 175 acres of which are already protected from development by the Minnesota Land Trust and from urban view by 500 foot bluffs, whose owners are eager to donate for a combination nature center, farmstead, natural burial cemetery, climate stabilizer and a safer place for birds, bees and butterflies.

All Austin's K through eighth graders visit their 530-acre nature center once a year. That equals 4,000 per year, open for the past 50 years.

All Rochester elementary classes visit Quarry Hill Nature Center's 320 acres twice a year. That equals 28,000 per year, open the last 48 years.

Winona's WAPS comparable Outdoor experiences equals ZERO

I spoke to the Winona Lion's Club in 1976 about this farm becoming a farm/nature center. Soon after, a committee visited the farm; attorney Bob Langford, for no charge, set up The Winona Farm's 501C3 .

I spoke to Sister Mary Donald's teachers at St. Stans, they visited and brought their students. The District 861/WAPS teachers were discouraged from visiting.

The president of the Merchants Bank said to me, "You had a strong board, what happened?" What happened is that the superintendent would not even speak to our board about their classes visiting The Winona Farm. With four young kids we couldn't survive on "thank yous."

At 90, the clock is ticking. If no group steps forward, this amazing piece of land and it's environmental potential will become another wealthy family's locked gate, show off estate.

Dick Gallien

Winona

