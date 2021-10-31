Dick Gallien: About gullies that we may call ditches

We driftless dwellers live either in gullies or on lands that produced gullies including Winona's sand bar, the by-product of gullies.

Glacial drifts were made by those huge dozing, grinding glaciers that missed us, but in melting, they were the ultimate gully washers.

In 1938 Clint Dabelstein, a Pleasant Valley farmer, organized the Burns, Homer, Pleasant Valley Soil Conservation District, first in Minnesota because local soil erosion was so bad.

There are gullies/ditches in East Burns Valley big enough to dump two-story houses in. One runs along side Pfeiffer Hill Road. Recently a few hundred, truck loads of fill dirt were not just haphazardly dumped in the upper end of that huge ditch, but carefully dozed, seeded and mulched, which doesn't compare with the tremendous weight that soil was under for eons.

Farming practices have changed some since 1938. A worthy school project would be to determine whether farming practices that created that huge ditch have improved to where those loads of fill dirt stay put.

A gully is a ditch for many of we valley locals, much as a creek is a crick.

In case you wondered, those trucks were going one way up East Burns Valley and Pfeiffer Hill roads, then down Blackberry Road to Pleasant Valley and the various sources of fill dirt. Check it out.

Dick Gallien

Winona

