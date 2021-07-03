Dick Gallen: Save the Winona Farm

The City of Winona may be the first in Minnesota. not adjacent to a power plant, that for the next two years will not be wasting its waste wood. Since 1993, this natural resource has been officially written off as "waste wood," just $5 for a yearly burn permit.

Few knew that June 4, for the first time ever, bids were let to operate Winona's Compost Site. At the June 21 City Council Meeting, the decision was finalized.

Today's Tree Service of La Crosse had the low bid at $48,000. At Winona's Compost Site, adjoining the sewage plant, they will chip/grind Winona's waste wood, then truck it to power plants at LaCrosse.

Minnesota Wood Recyclers $55,000.

Winona Farm at $49,500 offered to continue being open every day from dawn until dark, as it has been since 1990, with no charge for residential deposits of yard and wood waste and no charge for returning home with hand-loaded manurized compost and wood chips. All of Winona's "waste wood" would've been turned into biochar, lumber and firewood and these 175 acres would've moved toward becoming Winona's Farm. https://www.nrri.umn.edu/natural-resources-research-institute/news/biochar