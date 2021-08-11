 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dick Dahl: Immigrants test positive at lower rate than non-immigrants
0 comments

Dick Dahl: Immigrants test positive at lower rate than non-immigrants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Despite disinformation spread by some, in fact, the Biden administration continues to reject or expel border crossers under a public health order known as Title 42.

It does permit the entry of unaccompanied minors and some vulnerable families. Migrants who cross the border are immediately required to wear masks. They are not tested at Customs and Border Patrol unless they show symptoms, but all are tested if they move into the system, and those who test positive for coronavirus are quarantined. Those slated for deportation are quarantined before they are deported.

While infection rates are climbing, because of both the delta variant and the crowding at Border Patrol, immigrants test positive at a lower rate than the rate of non-immigrants around them.

Dick Dahl

Winona

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WIARA State High School Ski & Snowboard Championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News