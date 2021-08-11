Dick Dahl: Immigrants test positive at lower rate than non-immigrants

Despite disinformation spread by some, in fact, the Biden administration continues to reject or expel border crossers under a public health order known as Title 42.
It does permit the entry of unaccompanied minors and some vulnerable families. Migrants who cross the border are immediately required to wear masks. They are not tested at Customs and Border Patrol unless they show symptoms, but all are tested if they move into the system, and those who test positive for coronavirus are quarantined. Those slated for deportation are quarantined before they are deported.
While infection rates are climbing, because of both the delta variant and the crowding at Border Patrol, immigrants test positive at a lower rate than the rate of non-immigrants around them.
Dick Dahl
Winona