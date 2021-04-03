Dick Dahl: A time for healing and unity

I am a proud progressive. I am also a proud supporter of law enforcement. The misbelief that the vast majority of Democrats are in favor of a poorly devised slogan—“defund the police”—simply is not true.

In the immediate reaction to the killing of George Floyd, those words were uttered. At no point was it a position taken by the DFL Party. I am in favor of enhancing the police by adding professionals to assist them in responding more effectively to people suffering from mental illness or domestic violence.

I appreciate, respect, and support the police in Winona County and encourage all members of this community to do so. With the trial of George Floyd underway, this is a time to remember that our communities need healing and unity. What happened to Floyd (and to many other people of color who have been the victims of police violence) was beyond horrible and wrong.

I’m grateful that many police officers recognize this and choose to do their job in a way that’s honorable and respectful of all.

Dick Dahl

Winona

