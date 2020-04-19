Diane Leutgeb Munson: Choose gratitude over racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As Asian Americans and immigrants face increasing racism and discrimination in the midst of the Corona virus, I offer two stories of gratitude.

While assembling dinner at the Catholic Worker House last week, I answered the front door to find a dear friend who came to this country as a child.

When she first arrived, her family received support from local churches and housing from the Catholic Worker. She now stood on our stoop with a bag of groceries to donate to those in need. We are grateful.

Secondly, we in Winona have been lucky to have access to affordable, professional acupuncture for many years, thanks entirely to Jade and her compassionate commitment to this community. We are so grateful.

May this moment provide us with the grace and courage to love one another more deeply, forgive one another more readily and recognize our common humanity.

Diane Leutgeb Munson, Winona

