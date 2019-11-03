Veterans Day is just a few days away,
What will you be doing? Make it more than just a day off from work, take the time to go and visit your local cemetery, program at the lake, (Veterans Memorial Park) the Veterans clubs. take the time to visit with the veterans who placed their lives on the line to protect and ensure our freedom, we all take for granted.
Our freedom didn't come free. Our service men and women have paid the price in more ways than one. If you know a veteran, ask if they need help with anything, shopping, a ride, mail a letter, yard work, shoveling, etc.
Support veteran-owned businesses, local food shelves, fundraising events that support veterans, send a gift certificate in a thank-you card, the season of giving is upon us.
Check the local veterans club to see if they need any help with volunteering, or just support the clubs that are there for the veterans.
Thank and hug a veteran and active service person for what they have done and still do the protect us and our families. God Bless the USA.
Diane Cada, president, American Legion Auxiliary Post 9, Winona
