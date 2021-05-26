Denise and Michael Bernatz: Thanks to many for Tour de Water

Thank you to Paul Schollmeier for organizing Tour de Water, an urban bicycling tour in, and around, Winona for riders of all abilities.

The tour had several distance options from five to 30 miles. The route included local lakes, parks, the Interstate Bridge, the new Flyway Trail Connector bridge and of course, the Mighty Mississippi. The route was well marked and the scenery was beautiful.

A big thanks to Island City Brewery and, the Recreational Alliance of Winona for sponsoring this event and to the Parks and Recreation Department of Winona for their upkeep of the Winona parks. We are so fortunate to have so many recreational opportunities in Winona.

Denise and Michael Bernatz

Winona

