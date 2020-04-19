Debi Niebuhr: We are in this together

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While it seems like it is human nature to blame someone when we are experiencing uncertainty, fear and pain, it really doesn't serve us very well to find solutions or to build community responses to problems.

I am concerned about the reports filed by the Asian-American community with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. Apparently, Asian-Americans have been the target for people wanting to blame China for the origin or spread of COVID-19.

This is really not our best so-called Minnesota Nice by any means. I have seen so many positive things that people are doing to help each other as well as our city officials making decisions that help the most vulnerable of our community.

I am personally grateful to the Hmong farmers I hope to see again at our farmer's market, the many immigrants working in our fields, dairies and meat-packing plants that put food on our tables as well as all of the workers in our community who continue to work to keep us safe and healthy.

That includes health-care workers, social workers, grocery store workers, garbage collectors, mail personnel, factory workers, truck drivers, bus drivers, teachers figuring out a new way to teach; everyone who is out there helping to keep our country moving along as we all deal with the grief and uncertainty of this virus.