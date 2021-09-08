Deb McClellan: Don't miss the Garden Party

The Advocacy Center of Winona will host a Garden Party on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 3-6 p.m. at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, and it is an event not to be missed.

With so many events from the past year (and more) being cancelled and rescheduled, I am delighted that the Advocacy Center has reimagined the annual Garden Tour fundraiser as a party where all are welcome. There will be live music by Noah Short, prize drawings, and many other prizes and treats. A bar and snacks will be available - the perfect accompaniment to an afternoon on the gorgeous Mississippi River.

I am a proud member of the board of directors for the Advocacy Center and am honored to be sharing this event with the community. During the lockdown and quarantine of last year, while many people were sheltering at home, many others were locked in with abusers. The staff at the Advocacy Center never stopped working with victims and survivors of domestic violence and/or sexual assault. They have been advocating tirelessly on behalf of our community members. The Garden Party will raise funds to help them continue in that essential work.

You can learn more about the Advocacy Center of Winona’s Garden Party at facebook.com/ACWinona. The event begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 18 and all are welcome. All funds raised will benefit the Advocacy Center of Winona.