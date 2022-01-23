Deanne Sczepanski: School should work to strengthen family unit

I was disgusted reading the Nov. 10, 2021, issue of Trempealeau County Times to learn about a sex club being considered in the nearby Independence School District.

As a retired teacher who taught junior high all my teaching career, I realize the trying times teenagers experience. Many of us adults can recall when we were young and the feelings of not fitting in with others. Imagine me as an extremely shy senior in high school standing 4 foot 8 and weighing 85 pounds. I relied on my family to give me self confidence.

I do not believe that students in your school district need protection from their families or fellow students at school. Instead of pulling children away from their families, the school should be working to strengthen the family unit.

If students aren't sure whether they are boys or girls, they can check their birth certificates to see how God made them.

Deanne Sczepanski

Whitehall

