Dean Nuszloch:

This year the federal government will be taking the 2020 census.
The enumeration is done every 10 years as mandated by the U.S. Constitution to count all citizens and noncitizens living in the U.S. The census provides valuable information in many areas but particularly in how federal, state and local legislative districts are drawn up.
My concern is after the 2020 census, how will Winona County draw up its five commissioner districts. Currently, three of the commissioner districts are in the greater city of Winona metro while the rest on Winona County has the remaining two districts.
This is a real and serious problem to the rural-agriculture constituents of Winona County.
In this era, people are so divided and polarized in their beliefs both political and lifestyle and are very vocal and intolerant to other points of view.
In this environment, it it getting more difficult to get fair and reasonable representation if you are in the minority.
As you can see by the current Winona County Commissioners Districts, in an area that is probably less than 10 percent in area but has 62% of the population. (City of Winona -- 27,592 plus;
Goodview -- 4,035; total population of 31,628 of the total population of Winona County -- 51,461, per 2010 census.
Under these drawn districts, it is a constant defeat to the rural-agriculture constituents of 3 to 2 votes.
I propose that after the 2020 census that the power to be totally redesign the districts so that each district represents an equal portion of the population of Winona and each of the five districts represent an equal number of rural arena.
Winona and each of the five districts represent an equal number of rural arena. instead of the current blocked districts it would be drawn up to be more of a slice of pie. Narrow at the center in the city and then running out to wider areas of the county. Using 2010 census, each district would have approximately 6,325 city of Winona constituents and approximately 3,966 rural constituents. In other words, each of the five districts would be made up of one-fifth city and one-fifth rural constituents.
This would be the fairest way so that the rural constituents would not be subjected to the constant 3 to 2 votes because oi the way the current districts are gerrymandered to favor the city constituents. As one of our founding fathers, James Madison said, "The purpose of the Constitution is to restrict the majority’s ability to harm a minority."
Dean Nuszloch, Utica