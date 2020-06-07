Dean Nuszloch: Signs you might be a Republican
Dean Nuszloch: Signs you might be a Republican

You might be a Republican if you:

  • Do not believe in political correctness.
  • Believe you need a gun to protect your family and property.
  • Believe in peaceful demonstrations and not riots and looting.
  • Believe that we are all Americans and not an array of subgroups.
  • Believe in social distancing way before COVID-19.
  • Do not believe in climate change.
  • Like plain coffee instead of cappuccino.
  • Prefer meat instead of tofu.
  • Prefer a pickup to a Prius.
  • Believe in less government.
  • Vote on issues and not personality.
  • Believe left main stream fake news media is detrimental to our country.
  • Believe that the radical socialists have hijacked the Democratic Party.
  • After the current rioting and looting you do not have any more doubts about owning a gun. You Might Be A Republican.
  • Wear your COVID-19 mask while driving alone in your car.

On Nov. 3, you may vote Republican.

Dean Nuszloch, Utica

