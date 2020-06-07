Dean Nuszloch: Signs you might be a Republican

You might be a Republican if you:
- Do not believe in political correctness.
- Believe you need a gun to protect your family and property.
- Believe in peaceful demonstrations and not riots and looting.
- Believe that we are all Americans and not an array of subgroups.
- Believe in social distancing way before COVID-19.
- Do not believe in climate change.
- Like plain coffee instead of cappuccino.
- Prefer meat instead of tofu.
- Prefer a pickup to a Prius.
- Believe in less government.
- Vote on issues and not personality.
- Believe left main stream fake news media is detrimental to our country.
- Believe that the radical socialists have hijacked the Democratic Party.
- After the current rioting and looting you do not have any more doubts about owning a gun. You Might Be A Republican.
- Wear your COVID-19 mask while driving alone in your car.
On Nov. 3, you may vote Republican.
Dean Nuszloch, Utica
