Dean Nuszloch: Rural Winona County deserves fair representation

This year the federal government will be taking the 2020 census.

The enumeration is done every 10 years as mandated by the U.S. Constitution to count all citizens and noncitizens living in the U.S. The census provides valuable information in many areas but particularly in how federal, state and local legislative districts are drawn.

My concern is after the 2020 census, how will Winona County draw up its five commissioner districts. Currently, three of the commissioner districts are in the greater city of Winona metro while the rest on Winona County has the remaining two districts.

This is a real and serious problem to the rural-agriculture constituents of Winona County.

In this era, people are so divided and polarized in their beliefs both political and lifestyle and are very vocal and intolerant to other points of view.

In this environment, it it getting more difficult to get fair and reasonable representation if you are in the minority.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The current Winona County commissioner districts show an area that is probably less than 10 percent in area but has 62% of the population. (City of Winona -- 27,592 plus; Goodview -- 4,035; total population of 31,628 of the total population of Winona County -- 51,461, per 2010 census.