Dean Nuszloch: Reconfigure truck route through Winona

It is hard to believe that Minnesota Department of Transportation engineers and Winona city officials cannot come up with a suitable plan for congestion on Mankato Avenue.

Let a simple-minded semiprofessional truck driver offer his solution. At the intersection of Hwy. 43 and Hwy. 61, have Hwy. 43 merge with Hwy 61 north up to Huff Street.

Then have Hwy. 43 merge with Mark Street down to west 4th Street, then onto the Interstate bridges.

Have no parking on Mark Street and this would be a more direct route with less city traffic.

As a truck driver, making the right turn at the intersection of Sarnia and Main can be very difficult. The intersection is narrow -- especially if another truck is in the other lane.

Plus, a truck has to get over far left to have enough room for the trailer to clear the curb. It never fails that impatient drivers will get into the right turning lane as you make your swing and get in your blind spot that can cause an accident.

Huff Street is narrower, but eliminate all parking on both sides of the street and it would be no worse than going down Main Street.