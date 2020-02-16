The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for areas in Pool 6 to deposit dredging materials.
I suggest an area north of Westfield Golf Course between Prairie Island Road, Pelzer Street and the railroad tracks formerly the Madison Silo property.
This marginally unused property with a deep gravel pit that sits inside of the dike system would become a valuable piece of commercial property that would create increased tax revenue for the city and county if filled in.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
This would be the most beneficial use of the dredging material.
Dean Nuszloch, Utica
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.