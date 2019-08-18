Bowling is still alive in Winona
With the unfortunate closing of one bowling alley in Winona, bowling is still going strong.
We have moved most of the leagues to Westgate Bowl or combined a few of the leagues.
With the combined men and women’s boards to one board a year ago, we have brought together several strong and dedicated people to the bowling community in Winona.
We have two fundraisers each year with the money raised going to the youth bowlers to either pay for tournaments or scholarships for college.
Youth as young as five years old can receive scholarship money for their college tuition. This money builds up until they graduate and then will go directly to the college of their choice.
The board meets about once a month to work on making our bowling community stronger. We will be offering a kid’s bowl free day on Sunday, Aug. 25 from noon to 4 p.m. at Westgate Bowl, where kids and their parents can bowl up to two games for free.
We will have coaches there to talk about youth bowling. We also still have some adult openings available.
If you are interested, contact Westgate Bowl at 454-1111 or Nordic Lanes in Rushford at 507-864-7799. Bowling is a fun game for both adults and youth. All skill levels are welcomed.
Dawn Bronk, Winona
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.