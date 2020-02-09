I moved my family to Winona more than 55 years ago, being attracted to the area by its natural beauty and opportunity for outdoor recreation.
Preserving this environment is important to me and protecting the natural water systems, both surface and groundwater, is part of that.
Mega farms such as the one being proposed by the Daleys present an unacceptable risk to our surface and groundwater. The risk is especially acute in southeast Minnesota because of the karst geology, typified by sinkholes and fissures in the limestone bedrock, which allows rapid transport of surface water to the aquifer that rural towns and residences with private wells rely on for drinking water.
Many private wells are already above the 10 mg/L level of nitrate nitrogen that was established in 1962 by the Minnesota Department of Health as a maximum for drinking water.
Recent studies have shown that a much lower safe limit should be established, and recognized that nitrogen is only an indicator that is easily tested for. Other dangerous pollutants, such as pesticides and coliform bacteria, may also be present.
The Daleys are proposing to expand their dairy herd from 1,700 animals (2,193 animal units) to 4,628 animals (5968 animal units), an increase of 2.7 times.
Because they were grandfathered in, Daley Farms already exceeds the Winona County maximum of 1,500 animal units. If this expansion is allowed, they would exceed the Winona County maximum by almost four times.
They would be spreading 46 million gallons per year of manure on their own 2,381 acres plus an additional 1,700 acres owned by neighbors.
The manure would be spread by another party under contract, who would be expected to follow the good management practices that are specified in the environmental assessment worksheet completed by the MPCA. The EAW allows the Daleys to select two of seven suggested manure application practices that are supposed to reduce nitrogen contamination of the groundwater.
And this is to be followed carefully by a hired contractor? Who checks? Will the MPCA be sending people to assure that this is done as required? Probably not. Therefore, we need definite answers to these questions.
The MPCA is supposed to require an Environmental Impact Statement whenever a proposed project presents “a significant environmental risk.”
This project certainly does, and they have failed to require it, putting the health and welfare of local citizens at risk. We pay their salaries with our taxes. Their job is to protect us. We should be getting more consideration than this from them.
David White, Winona
