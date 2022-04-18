David P Pieper: Send Jennifer Carnahan to Congress

Jennifer Carnahan was the best chair of the Minnesota Republican Party I have worked with. She motivated, encouraged and supported the Houston County Republican BPOU and got results. I was just one of 87 county chairs, but she would take every call and be ready to help on a moment’s notice.

She has run her own campaign, and helped others get elected and in each case, she turned out the vote and got swing voters to vote for conservative Republican candidates.

What more could we ask for in a candidate for the US House of Representatives? Who better to relate to swing rural and urban woman than Jennifer Carnahan.

Jim Hagedorn was a voice for conservative values of the first Congressional district of Minnesota and I believe his wife Jennifer Carnahan will be the same voice. Before Jim passed, he asked Jennifer to carry on his legacy in Congress.

We need someone in Congress who is willing to stand up to political norms and fight against a corrupt Washington D.C. The political elite have not had the best interests of the people in mind for a very long time and Jennifer can be that voice.

She has been a small business owner, a conservative, and understands that agriculture is very important for southern Minnesota. Please consider her for your vote in the special election. The primary is May 24. Voting is open now in most locations.

David P Pieper, Houston County Republican Chair

