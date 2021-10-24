David Graves: Thanks to men and women of American Legion Burial Detail

The Following men and women of the American Legion performed over 2650 hours of service to the Winona community during 2021, and I want to personally thank them for their dedication and professional military bearing in doing so:
Tim Reed, Gib Decker, Jeff Swenson, Dennis Decker, John Banicki, John Rybarczyk, Dave Arnoldy, Sam Sasser, Dar Troke, Chuck Turben, Jeff Brokaw, Richard "Dick" Will, Dennis Woychek, Lavern Hauschildt, Maurice Waldee, Stan Ives, Jeff Swenson, John "Jack" Keiper, Lee Lubinski Bob Ozmun.
It is a honor and privilege to perform Military Funeral Honors for our fellow veterans.
David Graves, Commander American Legion Burial Detail
Winona