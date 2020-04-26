David Girod: When social distancing isn't enough

Tuesday’s Winona Daily News had interesting news in it, including comics with reference to the virus.
Maybe humor in life will help us get through this. But the front page brought us unique local news. I reference the story on a jogger’s complaint.
This certainly is not humorous, but it brought to my mind several key guidelines outlined by state and federal officials. Socially distance yourself, always wear a mask to limit exposure and wash and sanitize your hands.
I can only imagine that this home confinement order, by our governor, has been difficult for some Minnesotans.
But they do recommend getting out of the house to exercise and get sunshine.
David Girod, Winona
