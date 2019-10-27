I recently attended two events held at two different venues: St. Cecilia Theatre and First Congregational Church. Garrison Keillor and musical Layne Yost.
Both pleasurable and funny. Both were sold out. Garrison mixed in with and wisdom along with some hilarious limericks. Perhaps commentary on today’s world. He often said, “It’s a different time now,” compared to the era of his childhood and that of his parents and grandparents.
How true. How people found entertainment. It was a simple time. My second outing was a John Denver tribute concert. Truly enjoyable. We got to sing along. Fun. I was going to purchase a CD, hoping I could use “plastic.” They had no reader-cash only. Disappointed, I left thinking I could call the performer and order one.
Surprise, one of the attendees – a stranger – bought me one at $10. I’m grateful. “Sir, if you read this letter in the paper, again, thank you. Sometimes life presents challenges. I will now “pay this forward” helping a stranger.
Remember the singer’s message: That of John Denver: Take care of mother earth and of each other.
David Girod, Winona
