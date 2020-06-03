David Girod: Racist cops are a disgrace

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have seen around town the yard signs proclaiming, “Support your local police.”

I would normally agree, but when an incident like last week’s happens I question that. An officer who goes to work every day, to deal with people humanely and properly gets my respect. Why in hell those four thugs in Minneapolis were not taken to jail is beyond me. At least for their safety, protesters visited Officer Derek Chauvin’s home. (He's charged with murder in the death of George Floyd)

Officer Chauvin is someone I might have watched more, as his boss. He’s had three shootings, 20 complaints and 10 letters of reprimand in his career.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said, “We’ll take this slow.” Then he says, “Did he violate a criminal statue? Don’t rush to judgment.” I’ll tell you he violated a code of police conduct. His three cohorts just stood by despite pleas for help.

Reading about the death so both Floyd and Ahaud Arbery, it’s clear to me they are both racially motivated. One thing I’ve always wondered in cases in these cases like Eric Garner’s and Floyd’s is on those days when officers attend roll call to discuss the days cases and proper procedures for your job.