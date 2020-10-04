David Girod: Preaching bigotry is wrong

I have some words of advice for Father James Altman of La Crosse. Read the Bible verse: Matthew 7: 1-5 “Judge not that you be not judged.”

Christians are instructed to admonish others, for deeds, behaviors they deem evil or bad, but not to judge them. Also it was said, Father Altman stated, “The issues of immigration and climate change are fake or wrong.”

That is so wrong. These are vital issues facing this world today. What’s important today is taking care of God’s creation and all people. Which to me, includes stopping the insanity of killing of innocent people whatever their race or gender by uncontrolled rogue cops.

Justice in such cases would not be innocent or justified as Breonna Taylor’s current boyfriend fired on the officers who barged in the apartment. He said he didn’t hear them announce “Police.” Only one witness did. They returned fire.

Furthermore, police had bad intelligence as the person of interest in a drug deal wasn’t even there. Result: An innocent life was lost.

I can understand the boyfriend’s response to “unknown” intruders, and unfortunately their response to his firing. But Breonna didn’t need to be slaughtered with eight shots. Was she collateral damage?