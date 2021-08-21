David Girod: Not the common cold :

What is that phrase: Is history repeating itself? The first round of COVID-19, we spent one year plus suffering through. Things seemed to get better for awhile. Some people decided to get vaccinated. I and my brother got ours at HyVee in March. First one, then a second shot. No problem. No side effects, and free.

I agree with the experts at the CDC who state that most of those in the hospital with covid were never vaccinated.

People, this is not the common cold. As we have seen, serious illness and death can result. In some, there are lingering side effects after one recovers from covid. One other point, this whole issue has been politicized too much, and there is way too much false information out there.

Three high profile people in the news -- Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, Gov. Ron Desantis of Florida and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene -- should be told to visit a hospital in Florida or Texas to see first hand the reality of covid.

David Girod

Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0