David Girod: Incident illustrates need for police conduct reform

I initially started to watch the Floyd/Chauvin trial on TV. Covered on several networks. I've decided to stop viewing any more. To be fair, both sides had good witnesses. I particularly found prosecution sides to have compelling and intelligent experts and witnesses. I anxiously await the verdict. In my mind, and in what I believe, I'd like to see a guilty verdict. No human should be subjected to the treatment George Floyd suffered.

A counterfeit $20. doesn't warrant being killed by the police. They didn't even allow firemen or paramedics to render aid. The incident in Brooklyn Center recently illustrates a strong need for police conduct reform in this country. I'm glad the female officer in Brooklyn Center resigned. Maybe she'll be changed. An officer should, even in a tense situation, know the difference between her taser and gun and where they're located on her belt.

Her screw up cost America another innocent Black life.

David Girod

Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0