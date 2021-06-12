David Girod: Hang up on scam calls

In last Saturday's Daily News, as part of the police calls, was an incident the likes of which I've seen too often, an individual young or elderly being scammed out of cash. From last Thursday a citizen reports losing $4,500 So I guess this letter is a PSA.

I received that same scam call in April. promise of $15 million -- $5,000 a week for life and a 2021 Mercedes Benz. And I don't even drive.

Their prize patrol might come to your house. But you never have to pay up front to claim your prizes. That's fraud. Those calls come from a call center somewhere in the world. The time to pay up is after a legitimate win. Whether it's a game show, a sweepstakes, or the lottery. Chances are taxes etc. are removed before you receive your check.

So my advice to anyone pestered by these phone calls: Hang up. I don't respond or fall for them.

David Girod

Winona

