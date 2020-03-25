David Girod: Changing times are difficult

I think everyone can see how the COVID-19 Virus is affecting our lives. The song “The Times They Are A-Changin’” says it best.

Daily, I try to interact with local business. It’s always “no face-to-face contact.” Whether it’s restaurants, the Winona office of the Daily News or churches, I can understand say a movie theatre or like the Home Show that was to be held at Winona Senior High School.

At first they said 10 or more in a group were OK, apparently not now. I belong to a small club that may not be allowed to meet. Have to check on that. I meet monthly with a group of retirees, from Fiberite, at Winona Family Restaurant. No more. Too bad we couldn’t meet privately in a home out of government reach.

Since this involves all of us, I implore everyone to follow the rules to stay safe and well.

I believe there are problems with America being prepared and a lack of equipment.

We must work together. Because of my age (67), I’m at risk. That -- plus my Rheumatoid Arthritis -- is why I can’t volunteer with the ReStore. I accept that I will miss them.

No one knows the length of this pandemic. I can’t wait for it to end. Being homebound, I must find ways to keep busy, from spring cleaning to yard work.

David Girod, Winona

