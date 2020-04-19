David Boone: FAIRtax to the rescue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the last couple of years, the domestic economy has soared to record heights. Unemployment, Gross Domestic Product, stock market, real personal income, etc, all up significantly.

And then came COVID-19.

But there is a "shovel ready" plan for a return to business as usual. It's called The FAIRtax. Here's how it would work:

Under the FAIRtax, business pays no income tax, no capital gains, no compliance costs and no input costs on material or labor. In a world where every nation would be competing for investment capital, the United States suddenly becomes the destination of choice for much of it.

The FAIRtax "prebate" reimburses everyone for sales taxes paid for necessities up to federal poverty guidelines. Under the current circumstance, the prebate could be augmented temporarily by relief monies and direct deposited like Social Security checks are deposited now, with a minimum of fuss.

As we have seen from its recent gyrations, the stock market hates uncertainty.

With the FAIRtax businesses, large or small, would know exactly what to expect in the way of federal taxes -- zero.