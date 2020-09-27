 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darrell Downs: Olson gains respect, vote
0 comments

Darrell Downs: Olson gains respect, vote

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I urge area voters to cast their ballots for Greg Olson for county commissioner.

He cares deeply about Winona County. But more importantly, he acts on the basis of science and facts, and he has the fortitude to make hard choices.

Greg is a voice for responsible fiscal management, and he works hard to protect our environment from short-term profiteering. His support for area watershed quality and his position against unregulated fracking are impressive.

It is clear that Greg doesn’t always aim to be popular – he aims to be respected. He’s earned my respect, and he’s earned my vote. If you examine his record, I think he will earn your vote, too.

Darrell Downs, Winona

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News