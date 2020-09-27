Darrell Downs: Olson gains respect, vote

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I urge area voters to cast their ballots for Greg Olson for county commissioner.

He cares deeply about Winona County. But more importantly, he acts on the basis of science and facts, and he has the fortitude to make hard choices.

Greg is a voice for responsible fiscal management, and he works hard to protect our environment from short-term profiteering. His support for area watershed quality and his position against unregulated fracking are impressive.

It is clear that Greg doesn’t always aim to be popular – he aims to be respected. He’s earned my respect, and he’s earned my vote. If you examine his record, I think he will earn your vote, too.

Darrell Downs, Winona

