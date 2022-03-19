Daniela Vognar:Citizens need reliable media sources

It is time for Congress to do something about right wing media outlets that are using their platforms to push Russian propaganda into the body politic. More generally, no company that calls itself a “news” organization should be allowed to spread lies and disinformation. Opinion programs should clearly state that “this is solely the opinion of the host,” repeatedly, so their listeners know these are opinions not facts.

In addition, there needs to be stricter controls on algorithms that push disinformation and lies to users on social media. There is no lack of evidence about how propaganda, both inside the US and from foreign actors, foments division and violence against targeted groups and individuals.

It is incumbent on our representatives to, not only police these entities, but to break them up. For over 20 years consolidation has given a smaller and smaller number of media giants an oversized influence on what we see and hear on the air and in print. The citizens of this country need reliable sources of information they can use to make reasoned decisions not infotainment that does not live up to even the minimum standards of journalism.

Daniela Vognar

Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0