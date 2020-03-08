Daniel R. Barr: New venue for Gate City Jazz Band
Daniel R. Barr: New venue for Gate City Jazz Band

On behalf of the Gate City Jazz Band l, I would like to thank Chase and Wendy Hoffman for hosting our monthly Sunday night performances at Jefferson's Pub and Grill for over 10 years.

Recently, they also provided food and drink at our Jazz Festival at Winona State. It has been a great association and we wish you nothing but the best for the future.

The Gate City Band will be performing at Whalen's at Westfield Restaurant on the first Saturday of the month from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning April 4.

Daniel R. Barr, Fountain City

