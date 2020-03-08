Daniel R. Barr: New venue for Gate City Jazz Band

On behalf of the Gate City Jazz Band l, I would like to thank Chase and Wendy Hoffman for hosting our monthly Sunday night performances at Jefferson's Pub and Grill for over 10 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently, they also provided food and drink at our Jazz Festival at Winona State. It has been a great association and we wish you nothing but the best for the future.

The Gate City Band will be performing at Whalen's at Westfield Restaurant on the first Saturday of the month from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning April 4.

Daniel R. Barr, Fountain City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0