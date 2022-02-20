Daniel Botz: Why polar bears appear on yard signs

You’ve seen the yard signs from Winona’s Citizens Climate Lobby (CCL) chapter around town. They show a polar bear on an ice chunk against a blue and green background. Actually, that animal’s image is found virtually anywhere climate change is discussed. Some may have tired of it, even among those concerned with global warming. Nevertheless, the polar bear persists in climate change imagery not as a mascot, but as a warning sign.

It’s unsurprising that polar bears don’t elicit much response from Americans. They aren’t native, and the Arctic seems like an empty, alien landscape. Moreover, polar bears are larger and more unpredictable than the standard bear. Yes their habitat is dwindling due to melting ice caps, but so are other creatures at the poles. So why is a polar bear on the CCL sign instead of the more cuddly Arctic Hare?

Steven Amstrup, a zoologist specializing in bears, said it best: “We care about the polar bears because they’re showing us what’s going to happen to us. If we don’t heed their warning, we’re next.”

Temperatures at the poles have been rising at twice the rate of other land areas. These creatures, at the top of their food chain, are becoming malnourished as their food sources are decimated. They’re migrating to human areas, causing conflicts as neither we nor they know how to react to the other. With greater food scarcity and displacement from increasingly unstable environments, the lessons humans can draw from the bears are becoming more apparent.

Environmental advocates don’t showcase polar bears as another creature close to extinction, but as an omen to us.

Daniel Botz

Winona

