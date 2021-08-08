Daniel Botz: Climate change and the Biblical plagues

In the Book of Exodus, God curses Egypt with 10 deadly plagues. The Pharaoh refused to listen to the demands of Moses, leading to greater afflictions being unleashed. Given Earth’s current state due to humanity’s discharge of CO2 and other greenhouse gases, I cannot help but draw parallels to Exodus.

• Our water may not be blood, but carbon concentration has made it more acidic. The oceans cannot support the ecosystem it once had because of this.

• The earlier plagues involved the infestation of frogs, gnats, and other pests. As studies have found, mosquitoes do well in more carbon-prevalent atmospheres. The same goes for poison ivy.

• The plagues of wild animals precede the pestilence and boils. Today, deforestation has bought animals with little human contact before out in the open, carrying pathogens with them. Several modern viruses originated from wildlife in densely populated area. This might include the current coronavirus.

• The seventh plague was “the worst hailstorm that has ever fallen on Egypt”. There has been no storage of extreme weather to draw comparisons.