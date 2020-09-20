 Skip to main content
Dale Hadler: Mitchell is best choice for school board
Dale Hadler: Mitchell is best choice for school board

Winona Area Public Schools District Three residents are fortunate to have Tesla Mitchell as a school board candidate.

As a former journalist, marketing manager for a local nonprofit and a graduate of St. Mary's University of Minnesota, Tesla has strong roots in the community.

Her experience on The Winona Dakota Unity Alliance Board and the WAPS Diversity and Equity Committee gives her the understanding and sensitivity to comprehend the issues of racism and diversity facing our society and local schools.

Finally, as a mother of two small children and someone who works with children, Tesla understands the importance of a quality public education.

Tesla Mitchell is District Three's best choice for school board.

Dale Hadler, Winona

