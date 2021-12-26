Crisis Response for Southeastern Minnesota serves community

Crisis Response serves community

This letter is written in partnership between Christy Ferrington, director of Adult Community Based Services at Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, and Chris Meyer, Winona County Commissioner. Meyer’s statements are hers not those of the county.

Though the City of Winona’s Alternative Response Program is not going forward, those same mental health crisis services are still available through the Crisis Response for Southeastern Minnesota. Especially during what can be a stressful holiday season, support is available in Winona and across the county. People in crisis don’t have to end up in the emergency room, jail, or on the street. These services are available 24 hours a day every day for everyone (youth, adults, loved ones, friends) regardless of ability to pay. The individual defines the crisis and does not need to be feeling suicidal to call. People will never be charged if insurance doesn’t pay.

If you or someone you know is in danger of hurting themselves or unable to function in a healthy manner, start by calling the crisis line (toll free) at 1-844-274-7472 (844-CRISIS2). A trained crisis counselor can assess and provide immediate intervention, stabilize the crisis over the phone if possible, and offer referrals for further support. If additional immediate support is needed the counselor can dispatch the mobile crisis response team. A team with two mental health practitioners trained in crisis response arrive without fanfare, in unmarked vehicles to protect your privacy and provide safe interventions, mental health assessments, and stabilizing treatments.

These services are provided as a community collaboration of regional healthcare organizations, non-profits and 10 counties in the region including Winona County. You can learn more at link.edgepilot.com/s/3d5552e9/HPOaXI3N-0u_Do91rOf1UA?u=https://www.crisisresponsesoutheastmn.com/

Citizens, public health authorities have to lead way

I am despondent about the health of our community. At 149 COVID cases per 100,000 and a +332 change over the last 14 days, Winona has one of the worst COVID rates not only in the US but the entire world! And this is before the coming Omicron surge.

The majority of our City Council, our State Senator, our U.S. Representative, and our Chamber of Commerce have shown an astounding lack of leadership, transparency, courage, and ability to follow sound medical and safety guidance at almost every turn.

Now it is time for us citizens in conjunction with public health authorities to come together immediately to enact practices urgently needed to save our community despite failed leadership. We need to do it with and for our doctors and nurses and without our so-called leaders.

I propose that the Winona Daily News, in conjunction with HBC and Winona State and Saint Mary’s universities immediately provide platforms for Winona County Health, Winona Health and Gunderson Health to directly lead the citizens of Winona during this awful COVID crisis.

Michael Bowler

Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0