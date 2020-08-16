Corrin Haulotte: Hagedorn has been divisive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Minnesotans deserve politicians who care for us — all of us.

When Rep. Jim Hagedorn made a comment on Facebook at the end of June regarding Black Lives Matter supporters being “at war” with “Western culture,” he was using language that has long been used to promote white nationalism.

Using hateful rhetoric to vilify people working for racial justice and equity is unacceptable.

As Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

In July 2019, the House voted to condemn racist remarks made by President Donald Trump in which he suggested four congresswomen of color, including Rep. Ilhan Omar “go back” and fix the “broken and crime-infested places from which they came.”

Hagedorn voted against the resolution and did not condemn the comments made about his colleague.

We deserve better. Minnesotans need a leader who will bring us together in the midst of crisis, not divide us.

Corrin Haulotte, Winona

