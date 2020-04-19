Colette Hyman: This is no time for racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

How unfortunate that, in a time when we are all working so hard just to keep ourselves and our loved ones healthy and our communities functioning, some are facing the added burdens of hostility and violence because of their Asian or Asian-American identity (or perceived identity).

These men and women and children are our neighbors and friends; our students and our teachers.

Many of them are also on the frontlines of this global pandemic, doing the vital work of caring for the sick and the elderly, cooking and delivering meals, and checking out our groceries.

They are also keeping buildings where essential services are being provided clean and disinfected, so that when we need to be in those spaces, we are less at risk of getting sick ourselves.

Hostility and violence toward those who don’t look like “us” or who aren’t “from here” have become fashionable again for many in the past few years. Let’s say no to this trend. Let’s vow to keep our community united in the face of the extraordinarily dangerous threat of COVID-19.

Colette Hyman, Winona

