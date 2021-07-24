Colette Hyman: Stop drilling under Shell River

While the lawsuit filed to stop Enbridge Line 3 makes its way through the courts, that corporation continues its destruction of our environment, illegally.

Although the permits for the pipeline have been pulled, Enbridge is now drilling under the Shell River in northwest Minnesota. The Shell River hosts the largest clam and mussel population in the upper Mississippi River watershed, and those creatures need clean water. Enbridge has been sucking the river toward dry in order to build the pipeline, and now they are starting to drill, which will put an end to the cleanliness of the remaining water.

I had the good fortune to spend time on the banks of the Shell River recently, right where Enbridge started to drill. This is a lovely small river, with clear water, running through a rich environment that sustains not only clams and mussels, but all sorts of other plants and grasses, as well as duck, herons, and many other birds and other wildlife. This is also a very fragile environment, under which the pipeline will pass five times: at five different points, the corporation will put at risk, not only this beautiful river, but everything and everyone downstream. And guess what, Winonans, that includes us!

The Shell River flows into the Crow Wing River, which, you guessed it, runs into the Mississippi.